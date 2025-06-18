Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 84.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,835 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Zelman & Associates raised Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL opened at $355.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $376.68 and a 200-day moving average of $370.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.58. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $311.41 and a 1-year high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.