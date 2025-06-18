Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 214,706 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 92.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,706 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC opened at $70.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average of $71.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

