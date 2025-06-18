Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 88,620 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,620 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,958,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,117 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $91,536,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $79,578,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $71,842,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,370,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,752,000 after acquiring an additional 532,644 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $121.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.72. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $100.59 and a one year high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $665.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director David H. Lissy sold 6,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $817,288.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,017,491.20. This trade represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $125,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,446.64. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,726,433. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

