Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 336,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613,886 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Organogenesis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,484,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,952,000 after acquiring an additional 645,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 1,158.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 483,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,789,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 442,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,073,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares during the period. 49.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

ORGO stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.04 million, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.71.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $86.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.77 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Organogenesis news, insider Lori Freedman purchased 9,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 846,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,912.41. This represents a 1.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 252,264 shares of company stock valued at $725,732 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

