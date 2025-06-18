AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 8.4% After Analyst Upgrade

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) rose 8.4% during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $44.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. AST SpaceMobile traded as high as $42.93 and last traded at $41.59. Approximately 9,287,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 12,390,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.37.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASTS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $47.90 to $45.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AST SpaceMobile

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

In other news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $1,782,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 545,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,450,461.75. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $1,475,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,146,750. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 258,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 155,310 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,585 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 7,033.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.