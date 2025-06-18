AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 8.4% After Analyst Upgrade

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) rose 8.4% during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $44.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. AST SpaceMobile traded as high as $42.93 and last traded at $41.59. Approximately 9,287,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 12,390,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.37.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ASTS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $47.90 to $45.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AST SpaceMobile
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 258,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 155,310 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,585 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.
AST SpaceMobile Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 7,033.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.