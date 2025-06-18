Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Aumann Price Performance
AUUMF opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. Aumann has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $20.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52.
Aumann Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aumann
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Aumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.