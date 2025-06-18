Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Aumann Price Performance

AUUMF opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. Aumann has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $20.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52.

Get Aumann alerts:

Aumann Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in Europe, the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment offers specialized machinery and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, inverters, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Aumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.