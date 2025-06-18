Automotive Stocks To Watch Today – June 15th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Micron Technology, and Salesforce are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or supply components for motor vehicles. Owning these stocks gives investors a slice of the automaker’s (or parts supplier’s) profits and exposes them to industry-specific risks and opportunities, such as shifts in consumer demand, regulatory changes, and technological advances like electric vehicles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.31. 128,417,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,836,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a one year low of $177.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.88.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.97. 180,270,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,376,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $153.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.07. 10,138,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,750,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $226.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.77.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.60. The stock had a trading volume of 17,402,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,727,958. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded down $8.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,647,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.93. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $227.77 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $246.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

