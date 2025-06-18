Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Short Interest Update

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the May 15th total of 21,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
