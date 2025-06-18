Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Update

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,190,500 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 4,218,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,650.8 days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BMDPF opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.