Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Down 29.7% in May

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the May 15th total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.0 days.

Banco de Sabadell Trading Down 3.7%

BNDSF opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

