Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Down 29.7% in May

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the May 15th total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.0 days.
Banco de Sabadell Trading Down 3.7%
BNDSF opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $3.27.
About Banco de Sabadell
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banco de Sabadell
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.