Bank of America Boosts Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $17.50

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Adient from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Adient from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $18.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. Adient has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Adient by 23,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Adient by 6,924.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 803.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

