Bank of America Boosts Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $115.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut Lear from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lear from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lear from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lear from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.09.

Get Lear alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LEA

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $90.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $126.85.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $110,224.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800.24. This trade represents a 93.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Lear by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 410,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after purchasing an additional 77,691 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $3,871,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lear by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,614,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,566,000 after purchasing an additional 283,838 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lear by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 676,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.