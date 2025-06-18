Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $32.84 on Monday. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $910,572.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,521 shares in the company, valued at $7,042,724.43. The trade was a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,546.25. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in BorgWarner by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $62,180,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $1,197,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $1,599,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $5,077,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.