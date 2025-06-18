Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Stock

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s previous close.

PAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $169.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.34. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $134.05 and a 1-year high of $180.12. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.12. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 77,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $12,483,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,598,577.54. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $247,147.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,044 shares of company stock worth $13,257,948 in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

