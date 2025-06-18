Bank of America Increases Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $79.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 15.45% from the stock’s current price.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

NYSE ALSN opened at $93.44 on Monday. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $73.65 and a 1-year high of $122.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $359,078.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,881.76. This represents a 22.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,938.04. The trade was a 10.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $1,140,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Allison Transmission by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

