Bank of America Increases Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $335.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.50.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of ABG opened at $234.68 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $312.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

