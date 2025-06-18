Bank of America Raises Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $85.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APTV. UBS Group increased their target price on Aptiv from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.56.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $67.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,180,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,276,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

