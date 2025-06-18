Bank of America Raises Magna International (TSE:MG) Price Target to C$61.00

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) had its target price upped by analysts at Bank of America from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s current price.

MG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Magna International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Veritas raised shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.00.

Shares of MG stock opened at C$50.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.60. Magna International has a 12 month low of C$43.25 and a 12 month high of C$66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.61.

Magna International prides itself on a highly entrepreneurial culture and a corporate constitution that outlines distribution of profits to various stakeholders. This automotive supplier’s product groups include exteriors, interiors, seating, roof systems, body and chassis, powertrain, vision and electronic systems, closure systems, electric vehicle systems, tooling and engineering, and contracted vehicle assembly.

