Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Short Interest Down 36.2% in May

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIFGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,239,700 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the May 15th total of 1,943,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 140.9 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

BKRIF stock opened at C$13.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.18. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.20.

Bank of Ireland Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.27%.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

