Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) Stock Price

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRMB. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Get Primo Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRMB

Primo Brands Price Performance

Primo Brands stock opened at $30.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Primo Brands has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Brands will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primo Brands news, Director Tony W. Lee sold 50,657,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $1,604,324,988.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,210,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,396,226.02. This represents a 30.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 58.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMB. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Brands by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Primo Brands by 34.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Primo Brands by 20.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Primo Brands by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Primo Brands by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Brands

(Get Free Report)

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.