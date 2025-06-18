Battery Technology Stocks To Follow Today – June 16th

Mullen Automotive, TETRA Technologies, and Platinum Group Metals are the three Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture or supply batteries and related components—most commonly lithium-ion, solid-state and other advanced chemistries. These companies enable energy storage solutions for electric vehicles, consumer electronics and grid applications. Investors track their performance to gain exposure to trends in electrification and renewable energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

MULN traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,796,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,098. Mullen Automotive has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $169,182,000.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $224,187.34.

TETRA Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of TTI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.54. 1,560,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,108. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $470.41 million, a PE ratio of 176.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

NYSE PLG traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 914,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,958. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.70. Platinum Group Metals has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.27.

