Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.93% from the company’s current price.

VEON Trading Up 0.0%

VEON stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.00 million. VEON had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 11.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

About VEON

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of VEON by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of VEON by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VEON by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.