Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.93% from the company’s current price.
VEON Trading Up 0.0%
VEON stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.00 million. VEON had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 11.18%.
VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.
