Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK.A) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $725,000.00 and last traded at $725,400.00. Approximately 313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $735,920.00.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Down 1.4%

The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.84.

About Berkshire Hathaway

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.