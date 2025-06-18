Best Defense Stocks Worth Watching – June 15th

Boeing, GE Aerospace, RTX, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Citigroup, and L3Harris Technologies are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that specialize in designing, manufacturing, and servicing military equipment, weapons systems, and related security solutions. Because these firms depend largely on government contracts and defense budgets, their revenues and stock prices tend to correlate with geopolitical developments and national security priorities. Investors often consider defense stocks a defensive play during market turbulence due to the relatively stable demand driven by sustained government spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,066,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,423,143. Boeing has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $218.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.43.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

NYSE GE traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,408,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,079. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.36. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $257.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $251.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,752,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,400,534. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $194.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $146.02.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

NYSE:LMT traded up $16.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $485.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,714,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,545. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $470.72 and a 200-day moving average of $470.04. The company has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

NOC stock traded up $20.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $517.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,227. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.14. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $422.19 and a twelve month high of $555.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.57.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.30. 11,986,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,546,749. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $142.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.03. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74.

L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $6.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.06. 3,049,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,393. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

