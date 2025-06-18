Best Ecommerce Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 16th

Walmart, GameStop, Colgate-Palmolive, BellRing Brands, and W.W. Grainger are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that generate the majority of their revenue by selling products or services online. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the digital retail sector, which often experiences rapid growth driven by expanding internet access and shifting consumer habits. Major examples include Amazon, Shopify, and Alibaba, whose market performance often reflects broader trends in e-commerce innovation and competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $94.47. 8,100,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,907,920. The company has a market capitalization of $753.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.79 and a 200 day moving average of $94.09.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME stock traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,151,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,154,724. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.75 and a beta of -0.69. GameStop has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $35.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.11. 2,893,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,750,410. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.38.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Shares of BRBR traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.75. 2,117,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,590. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $80.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.99.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of GWW traded up $5.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,070.21. 64,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,265. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,044.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1,050.76. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $888.75 and a 1-year high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

