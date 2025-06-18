Best Fertilizer Stocks To Watch Today – June 15th

CF Industries, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Union Pacific, CSX, Darling Ingredients, Nutrien, and Norfolk Southern are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are the physical inventories of fertilizer materials held by producers, distributors and end‐users at a given point in time. They serve as a buffer to smooth seasonal demand swings in agriculture and help prevent supply shortages. Market analysts and governments monitor fertilizer‐stock levels as a key indicator of supply sufficiency and price stability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

CF stock traded up $6.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,205,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,080. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.08. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $100.48.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE PBR traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.72. 44,363,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,750,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $15.73.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

NYSE UNP traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.17. 1,670,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $133.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.55. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.12. 9,032,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,250,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.24. CSX has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

NYSE DAR traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.99. 7,710,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.83. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

NYSE NTR traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.87. 4,158,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.00. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $62.92.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NYSE NSC traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.30. 916,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,234. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $277.60. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32.

