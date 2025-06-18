Best Travel Stocks Worth Watching – June 16th

Costco Wholesale, Alibaba Group, and SoFi Technologies are the three Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business activities involve travel and tourism, such as airlines, hotel chains, cruise lines, car rental firms, and online booking platforms. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the travel sector’s performance, which can be influenced by factors like consumer confidence, economic growth, fuel prices, and global events. Because travel demand can be cyclical and sensitive to geopolitical or health crises, travel stocks often exhibit higher volatility compared with more defensive sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $984.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,000.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $981.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $793.00 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $3.35 on Monday, reaching $116.22. 7,637,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,949,780. The company has a market cap of $277.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,950,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,667,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

