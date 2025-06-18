Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TECH. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 544,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,188,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Bio-Techne by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 10,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $83.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average is $61.78.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $316.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Bio-Techne declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

