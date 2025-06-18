Biotricity (BTCY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. Analysts expect Biotricity to post earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter.

Biotricity Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Biotricity stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Biotricity has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. The company has a market cap of $11.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

