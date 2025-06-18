BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.31% of BitFuFu worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospect Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BitFuFu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in BitFuFu during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in BitFuFu during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BitFuFu in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

BitFuFu Stock Performance

NASDAQ FUFU opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.58 million, a P/E ratio of 160.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.03. BitFuFu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.14). BitFuFu had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $99.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BitFuFu Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BitFuFu Company Profile

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Further Reading

