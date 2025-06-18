Brainchip Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brainchip Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,951,600 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the May 15th total of 2,380,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 334,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.
Shares of BRCHF stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. Brainchip has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.28.
