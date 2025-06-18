Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.31 and traded as low as $7.64. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 2,987 shares.
Bridgford Foods Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $70.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of -0.24.
Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.64 million for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.
About Bridgford Foods
Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products.
