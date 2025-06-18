Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 1,176 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $113,361.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 145,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,419.44. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,669,414. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE JCI opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day moving average is $85.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $64.31 and a one year high of $105.19.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

