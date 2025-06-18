Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 17,270 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 97.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,955 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,882.0% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $264,477.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 824,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,694,826.25. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $844,290.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,082,590.02. This trade represents a 7.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 384,265 shares of company stock worth $5,201,750. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.23. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 60.64% and a negative net margin of 76.83%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

