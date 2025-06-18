Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 2,133 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 86,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 295,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 15.8%

BATS DIHP opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $29.75.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.