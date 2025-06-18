Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 711 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $172.00 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.83 and a 52 week high of $177.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.69.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 13.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. This represents a 18.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,737.48. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

