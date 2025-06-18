Brighton Jones LLC Buys 102 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,995,000 after purchasing an additional 98,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $157.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.08. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.34 and a 12-month high of $190.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 133.76%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

