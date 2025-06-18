Brighton Jones LLC Buys 115 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $94,497.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,107.36. The trade was a 8.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,194.25. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BDX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $170.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $163.33 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.67 and its 200 day moving average is $212.31. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.39%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

