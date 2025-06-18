Brighton Jones LLC Buys 177 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 825.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 34,613 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $5,904,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,978,088. This represents a 28.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $308.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of -147.71 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.30 and a 1-year high of $310.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.83.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $594.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.32 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 510.31%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $284.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

