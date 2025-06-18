Brighton Jones LLC Buys 40 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,210,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,484 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,714 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 40,489.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,007,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,461,000 after buying an additional 1,004,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6,676.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 988,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,616,000 after buying an additional 973,843 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WTW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $297.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.48 and its 200 day moving average is $318.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 1-year low of $254.88 and a 1-year high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently -736.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.