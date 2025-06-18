Brighton Jones LLC Buys New Shares in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $1,536,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,053,000 after buying an additional 2,319,952 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Centene by 1,788.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,245,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,033,000 after buying an additional 2,126,582 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Centene by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,608,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after buying an additional 1,902,277 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Centene by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,555,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,450,000 after buying an additional 1,884,358 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.71.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.99 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average is $59.85.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

