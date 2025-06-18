Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,236,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,436,622,000 after buying an additional 555,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,584,000 after buying an additional 658,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Realty Income by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,792,000 after buying an additional 3,834,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,666,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 0.2%

O opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $64.88.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.269 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on O. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.