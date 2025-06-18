Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:D opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.75.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

