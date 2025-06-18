Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.1%

DD opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

