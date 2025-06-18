Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 843 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,345,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $157,019,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 80,552.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,018,280,000 after buying an additional 178,021 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 3,090.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 133,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,049,000 after buying an additional 129,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $554.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $598.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $660.02. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,232.38, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.60, for a total value of $4,578,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 525,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,135,018.20. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at $41,536,312.16. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,562 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,177 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $693.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $815.00 to $745.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $759.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.71.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

