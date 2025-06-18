Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 16.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,736,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $101.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1-year low of $87.28 and a 1-year high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ED. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.27.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

