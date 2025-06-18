Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,009,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,375,828,000 after acquiring an additional 161,277 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Quanta Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,282,978,000 after acquiring an additional 891,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,830,000 after acquiring an additional 99,416 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,913,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,871,000 after acquiring an additional 68,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $544,937,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $359.24 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $367.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.89. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.65.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

