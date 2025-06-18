Brighton Jones LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Best Buy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 455,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 11,184 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,976 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,680 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Best Buy from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 196,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,495. This trade represents a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $3,784,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,515.20. This represents a 47.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,374 shares of company stock valued at $58,735,581 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.40% and a net margin of 2.13%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.91%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

