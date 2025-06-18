Brighton Jones LLC Has $349,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on XEL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.7%

Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

