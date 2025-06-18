Brighton Jones LLC Has $403,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,115,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $227.44 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $247.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.50.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,321 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,907.41. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,750. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,934 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,196 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

